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Communist Chinese COSCO Speeding Guillotines To Your Area!!!
Watchmen Incorporated
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371 views • September 19, 2019
Communist Chinese COSCO Speeding Guillotines to Your Area!!! Thousands of guillotines pre-positioned across America for left-wing terrorists to execute conservatives, Christians and Whites in the unfolding CIVIL WAR! https://newstarget.com/2020-06-29-guillotines-pre-positioned-across-america-execute-conservatives-christians.html
1000's of COSCO train and semi containers pass through all 50 states and Canada daily! The deadly virus was developed in Canada and weaponized in China then shipped to the U.S. through the Long Beach Calif port. Be aware of why the Congressional "Task Force on Terror" issued a warning on COSCO! NOTE: If the Real Quarantine for Coronara Virus in Virginia precedes the Political Quarantine of Martial Law, the Richmond Communists in state govt. conquer the state: Both Real Quarantine and Political Quarantine have the same Martial Law effect. This is why Virginia Patriots MUST take back their capital before either occurs...
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congresschinese militarycommunist chinese takeover of canada part twotask force on terror
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