© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Communist Chinese COSCO Speeding Guillotines To Your Area!!!
Follow
2
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
371 views • September 19, 2019
Communist Chinese COSCO Speeding Guillotines to Your Area!!! Thousands of guillotines pre-positioned across America for left-wing terrorists to execute conservatives, Christians and Whites in the unfolding CIVIL WAR! https://newstarget.com/2020-06-29-guillotines-pre-positioned-across-america-execute-conservatives-christians.html
1000's of COSCO train and semi containers pass through all 50 states and Canada daily! The deadly virus was developed in Canada and weaponized in China then shipped to the U.S. through the Long Beach Calif port. Be aware of why the Congressional "Task Force on Terror" issued a warning on COSCO! NOTE: If the Real Quarantine for Coronara Virus in Virginia precedes the Political Quarantine of Martial Law, the Richmond Communists in state govt. conquer the state: Both Real Quarantine and Political Quarantine have the same Martial Law effect. This is why Virginia Patriots MUST take back their capital before either occurs...
1000's of COSCO train and semi containers pass through all 50 states and Canada daily! The deadly virus was developed in Canada and weaponized in China then shipped to the U.S. through the Long Beach Calif port. Be aware of why the Congressional "Task Force on Terror" issued a warning on COSCO! NOTE: If the Real Quarantine for Coronara Virus in Virginia precedes the Political Quarantine of Martial Law, the Richmond Communists in state govt. conquer the state: Both Real Quarantine and Political Quarantine have the same Martial Law effect. This is why Virginia Patriots MUST take back their capital before either occurs...
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.