P.2 Mullein tea chat with EK MVI_2023-4merged

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/fa2a8050-3e53-417c-829e-816ffde3df03

I am drinking mullein tea every day now, to try to loosen and expel mucus and phlegm from my chest, given my propensity these days to pneumonia. This may become a regular chat à la Dr Jane Ruby’s ‘Coffee Chat’. This is not medical advice.