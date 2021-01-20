We never learn! Welcome back to ThePodocasts!

Welcome back to ThePodocasts! We don't learn very well, at least I don't. The doxxing was a wake up call but apparently I did not learn the lesson because here we are again making videos! Know why? Because why not! Don't like em don't watch em! I think deep down I just want to keep cranking em out to see if I can get one of those lifelong bans from the YouTube! But judging from our small stature, think we are ok!We talk about what we were right about, what we were wrong about, and what's coming! I have a superpower you see...not exactly something that will get me admitted to Xaviers school for gifted children, but a superpower nonetheless. I can predict the future! That's right, I know all and see all! The caveat of this superpower is that I can only foresee the negative things and only things relating to politics and limited human events...c'est la vie!We are live on this very channel every Monday, Tuesday, and Friday night at 7 PM central as well as easily accessible on the Survival Circle Radio Network:Hope to see you there!