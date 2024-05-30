Create New Account
🔥Jurors decide which crimes they think were committed to Frankenstein a Felony
Published 20 hours ago

🔥🔥 Jesse Watters | Jury deliberations are officially underway as the trial of the century is now in the hands of 12 men and women from deep blue Manhattan. Judge Merchan has made it nearly impossible for a jury not to convict former President Trump, letting jurors decide which crimes they think he committed to frankenstein a felony.


@JesseBWatters

https://x.com/JesseBWatters/status/1795980528203530664

election interferenceindictmentpresident donald j trumpwitch huntcorrupt dojgovt collusion

