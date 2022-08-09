Court Watchers Tell All How To Stop CPS Shock Troopers From Snatching Your Children

Stew Peters Show.





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Miste Karlfeldt is with Health Freedom Idaho, and she is here to provide families with education on how to handle confrontations from Child Protective Services as well as the corrupt Police system.





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