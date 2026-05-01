BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Graphene Oxide Via Angel Rejects +Their Lotsa Shotsa Beast
Wayne C. Scott_Confirmations
Wayne C. Scott_Confirmations
17 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
51 views • 3 days ago

Graphene Oxide Via Angel Rejects +Their Lotsa Shotsa BeastSome of the Host of Heaven_ corrupt Watchers and their bosses, somewhat ubiquitously working in this Earth realm, are continually seeking to get not only the Beast to take their Mark, mankind is another target, the main target.
The last dark scenes of decimation at the end of the main video, and the video cover images come from a drop out of a Covid 19 vial.
Video Cover Credit: goes to Dr. Jane Ruby. The images were from a Covid-19 vial drop she provided years ago on video. The drop was placed under a microscope revealing a particular image. From that microscopic image the watcher / beast images extracted were mostly pushing their shot (mark).
Other video evidence shows black hats, side curls, and bigger hats, have been pushing the
Beasts' mark since at least Sumerian cylinder seal days. Beyond that, Red Agate stone images
millions of years old, scientist say, present the chabad black hat devils all over them. That puts them a long time before Abraham was born.
Unfortunately, some of mankind have taken up the devil black hat way of presenting themselves.


Keywords
beastshotsangelswatchersoxidegraphenefalleh
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
88% of Americans worry about memory loss, but only 9% know how to protect brain health

88% of Americans worry about memory loss, but only 9% know how to protect brain health

Willow Tohi
The Unseen War: Exposing hidden vaccine dangers and reclaiming health freedom

The Unseen War: Exposing hidden vaccine dangers and reclaiming health freedom

Belle Carter
Ultra-Processed Food Consumption Linked to 47% Higher Cardiovascular Disease Risk, Study Finds

Ultra-Processed Food Consumption Linked to 47% Higher Cardiovascular Disease Risk, Study Finds

Coco Somers
&#8220;Beyond The Diagnosis&#8221; on BrightU: The hidden root of modern disease

“Beyond The Diagnosis” on BrightU: The hidden root of modern disease

Jacob Thomas
Researchers Find Disrupting Oral Bacteria Signaling May Improve Oral Health

Researchers Find Disrupting Oral Bacteria Signaling May Improve Oral Health

Douglas Harrington
Mediterranean diet shown to slash heart disease risk for diabetics by up to 52%

Mediterranean diet shown to slash heart disease risk for diabetics by up to 52%

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy