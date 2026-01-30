BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

"Like Buying Apple in 1985"? Are George Gilder New Stock Picks Legit?
whatstockisthat
whatstockisthat
5 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
15 views • 1 day ago

Top 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever: https://stan.store/whatstockisthat

George Gilder is pitching a new stock in his latest teaser and I reveal it here for free.






Fair use disclaimer: There is NO proprietary or paid information given away in this video. I simply investigate publicly available and FREE sales presentations and use the clues in the presentations to GUESS the stock being pitched. Again, I'm not giving away paid or proprietary information and I'm simply using publicly available presentations, that is not intended for paying customers, to deduce what the stock is.

Financial Disclaimer: The content in this video is for informational and educational purposes only and is not financial advice. Always do your own research before making any investment decisions.

Keywords
stocksus economystock marketus stocksfinance newsus marketgeorge gilderstock investingapple stockstock picksstock investorai stocksstock investmentsstocks to watchstock newsletterfinance expertbest stocksstock investing tipsstock market investorus stock investingbest stock picksbest stocks to watchstocks expertstock picks 2026technology stocks
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Comments
Comments for this video have been disabled.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Historic Silver Surge Overwhelms Physical Infrastructure, Creating Unprecedented Logjam

Historic Silver Surge Overwhelms Physical Infrastructure, Creating Unprecedented Logjam

Mike Adams
Medicare to negotiate prices on 15 of the most expensive medications

Medicare to negotiate prices on 15 of the most expensive medications

Willow Tohi
The Corporate Transparency Act: A dangerous assault on small businesses and liberty

The Corporate Transparency Act: A dangerous assault on small businesses and liberty

Ramon Tomey
China&#8217;s Stance on Cuba: A Mirror to America&#8217;s Tyrannical Foreign Policy

China’s Stance on Cuba: A Mirror to America’s Tyrannical Foreign Policy

Garrison Vance
Amazon slashes 16,000 more corporate jobs as company prioritizes AI over employees

Amazon slashes 16,000 more corporate jobs as company prioritizes AI over employees

Cassie B.
The Gold Standard&#8217;s Return &#038; The Dollar&#8217;s Digital Prison: Why Treasury-Backed Stablecoins Are a Trap

The Gold Standard’s Return & The Dollar’s Digital Prison: Why Treasury-Backed Stablecoins Are a Trap

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy