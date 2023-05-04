Radio discussion of the assassination of John F. Kennedy. Was Oswald the only shooter? This video includes extremely graphic photos of the assassination of 35th president of the United States. These pictures are necessary to see in order to determine if we were lied to by our government.
Warning: Extreme graphic material.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.