The Layman's Course on Killing Cancer - Dr Richard Schulze by Sam Biser (8 of 12)
Sam Biser interviews Dr Richard Schulze on how he healed his heart, his 4th degree burned hand and helped patients on their deathbeds with cancer and other so called incurable diseases.


Demonstration on how to make the herbal formulas, infusions, decoctions, formentation, poultices, suppositories, ointments and much more.


VOLUME 8

Section 51: Tinctures, Part 1

Section 52: Tinctures, Part 2

Section 53: How to Use a Juicer!

Section 54: Conclusion on Herbal Preparations


www.herbdoc.com 

Telegram Channel: https://t.me/DrRichardSchulzePlus 

Telegram Chat Group: https://t.me/DrRichardSchulzePlusChat 

CASTOR OIL, Almond, Black Seed Plus More: https://www.bionatal.co?p=B1cbjP-h3 

