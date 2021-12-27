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Can Trump Stop Pushing COVID Lethal Injections
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660 views • December 27, 2021
In a recent interview with Candace Owens Donald Trump citing bad evidence that cannot be corroborated, doubled down then tripled down defending "warp-speed," and the resulting "vaccine." It's obvious that he has little or no idea what is actually happening as a result of his actions... or does he... the world is watching what you do right now Mr. Trump... your future depends largely on your next move... choose wisely, sir. ~JT
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