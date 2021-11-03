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Dre Baldwin - Analyzing GeoPolitical Climate - New Book "The Third Day"
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https://www.thirddaybook.com/how-to-make-discipline-easy-fulfill-your-potential-and-never-need-motivation-again49981416

https://www.workonyourgame.live/finally-how-professionals-can-avoid-complacency-and-stagnation-now

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Dre Baldwin - Analyzing GeoPolitical Climate - New Book "The Third Day"

In just 5 years, Dre Baldwin went from the end of his high school team's bench, to the first contract of a 9-year professional basketball career. 

While playing professional basketball, Dre pioneered new genres of personal branding and entrepreneurship via an ever-growing content publishing empire. 

Dre started blogging in 2005 and began publishing videos to YouTube in 2006. He has published over 7,000 videos to 134,000+ subscribers, his content being viewed over 73 million times to date. 

Dre's daily Work On Your Game Podcast MasterClass has over 1,700 episodes and more than 3 million downloads. 

Dre has given 4 TED Talks on Discipline, Confidence, Mental Toughness & Personal Initiative and has authored 27 books. He has appeared in national campaigns with Nike, Finish Line, Wendy's, Gatorade, Buick, Wilson Sports, STASH Investments and DIME magazine. 

A Philadelphia native and Penn State alum, Dre lives in Miami.

https://www.mirrorofmotivation.com/the-confidence-discipline-secrets-that-you-re-not-supposed-to-know

https://workonyourgame.com/work-on-your-game1607090295613




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