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Dre Baldwin - Analyzing GeoPolitical Climate - New Book "The Third Day"
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https://www.thirddaybook.com/how-to-make-discipline-easy-fulfill-your-potential-and-never-need-motivation-again49981416
https://www.workonyourgame.live/finally-how-professionals-can-avoid-complacency-and-stagnation-now
https://www.workonyourgameuniversity.com/addy-adds-listeners-schedule-you-free-game-session-with-dre1634579322212
http://LinkedIn.com/in/DreAllDay
http://Facebook.com/WorkOnYourGame
http://Twitter.com/DreAllDay
http://Instagram.com/DreBaldwin
http://YouTube.com/Dreupt
http://DreAllDay.com
Dre Baldwin - Analyzing GeoPolitical Climate - New Book "The Third Day"
In just 5 years, Dre Baldwin went from the end of his high school team's bench, to the first contract of a 9-year professional basketball career.
While playing professional basketball, Dre pioneered new genres of personal branding and entrepreneurship via an ever-growing content publishing empire.
Dre started blogging in 2005 and began publishing videos to YouTube in 2006. He has published over 7,000 videos to 134,000+ subscribers, his content being viewed over 73 million times to date.
Dre's daily Work On Your Game Podcast MasterClass has over 1,700 episodes and more than 3 million downloads.
Dre has given 4 TED Talks on Discipline, Confidence, Mental Toughness & Personal Initiative and has authored 27 books. He has appeared in national campaigns with Nike, Finish Line, Wendy's, Gatorade, Buick, Wilson Sports, STASH Investments and DIME magazine.
A Philadelphia native and Penn State alum, Dre lives in Miami.
https://www.mirrorofmotivation.com/the-confidence-discipline-secrets-that-you-re-not-supposed-to-know
https://workonyourgame.com/work-on-your-game1607090295613
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Google Podcasts: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkLnBvZGJlYW4uY29tL2FkZHlhZGRzL2ZlZWQueG1s
iTunes Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/public-intelligence/id1550864343
Player FM: https://player.fm/series/public-intelligence
ListenNotes : https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/public-intelligence-addy-adds-4BmbwFsXaHK/
iHeartRadio Podcasts: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-one-mind-one-world-77149739/
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Epstein Files Amazon Podcasts: https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/39ddfdf0-5757-4f44-94b0-efe73abf8542
https://www.workonyourgame.live/finally-how-professionals-can-avoid-complacency-and-stagnation-now
https://www.workonyourgameuniversity.com/addy-adds-listeners-schedule-you-free-game-session-with-dre1634579322212
http://LinkedIn.com/in/DreAllDay
http://Facebook.com/WorkOnYourGame
http://Twitter.com/DreAllDay
http://Instagram.com/DreBaldwin
http://YouTube.com/Dreupt
http://DreAllDay.com
Dre Baldwin - Analyzing GeoPolitical Climate - New Book "The Third Day"
In just 5 years, Dre Baldwin went from the end of his high school team's bench, to the first contract of a 9-year professional basketball career.
While playing professional basketball, Dre pioneered new genres of personal branding and entrepreneurship via an ever-growing content publishing empire.
Dre started blogging in 2005 and began publishing videos to YouTube in 2006. He has published over 7,000 videos to 134,000+ subscribers, his content being viewed over 73 million times to date.
Dre's daily Work On Your Game Podcast MasterClass has over 1,700 episodes and more than 3 million downloads.
Dre has given 4 TED Talks on Discipline, Confidence, Mental Toughness & Personal Initiative and has authored 27 books. He has appeared in national campaigns with Nike, Finish Line, Wendy's, Gatorade, Buick, Wilson Sports, STASH Investments and DIME magazine.
A Philadelphia native and Penn State alum, Dre lives in Miami.
https://www.mirrorofmotivation.com/the-confidence-discipline-secrets-that-you-re-not-supposed-to-know
https://workonyourgame.com/work-on-your-game1607090295613
https://www.addyadds.one/
Telegram: https://www.t.me/oneaddyadds
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCR8UoUPvixzHTDPv_qkF7wg
FACEBOOK: HTTPS://WWW.FACEBOOK.COM/ONEADDYADDS
TWITTER: HTTPS://TWITTER.COM/ONEADDYADDS
BITCHUTE: HTTPS://WWW.BITCHUTE.COM/CHANNEL/BGELNAOKAOII/
PAYPAL: HTTPS://PAYPAL.ME/ONEADDYADDS
PATREON: HTTPS://WWW.PATREON.COM/ADDYADDS
VENMO: HTTPS://VENMO.COM/ADDYADDS
SUBSCRIBESTAR: https://www.subscribestar.com/AddyAdds
UGE TUBE: HTTPS://UGETUBE.COM/@ADDYADDS
BRANDNEWTUBE: HTTPS://BRANDNEWTUBE.COM/@ADDYADDS
RUMBLE: HTTPS://RUMBLE.COM/C/ADDYADDS
Streamyard Referral Link: https://streamyard.com?pal=6421268531249152
Free 4K Youtube Video Downloader: https://www.4kdownload.com/?ref=adakinolsen
Rumble Video Referral Link: https://rumble.com/register/AddyAdds/
Melon App Referral Link (Like Streamyard but cheaper!) https://melonapp.com?ref=addyadds
Payoneer Referral Link: http://share.payoneer.com/nav/Lmb0EEiNudeNJ38btxFcpWbkR4pis787ooOgIO2PQxkw571ngrT5trNaGXUny-vD4p_LD4agYCxXTe3B69gleg2
https://cash.app/$AddyAdds
B T C : 19LZoqmcHjxTnxs5tHv5qpgo971iD3vXVH
Google Podcasts: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkLnBvZGJlYW4uY29tL2FkZHlhZGRzL2ZlZWQueG1s
iTunes Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/public-intelligence/id1550864343
Player FM: https://player.fm/series/public-intelligence
ListenNotes : https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/public-intelligence-addy-adds-4BmbwFsXaHK/
iHeartRadio Podcasts: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-one-mind-one-world-77149739/
Amazon Podcasts: https://music.amazon.com/podcasts
The Epstein Files PodBean : https://theepsteinfiles.podbean.com
Epstein Files Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7c9pTus7Frsd8IOvJ2jQlr
Epstein Files Amazon Podcasts: https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/39ddfdf0-5757-4f44-94b0-efe73abf8542
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