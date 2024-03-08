Create New Account
When Caiaphas met Jesus.
Published 15 hours ago

From ancient writings of Caiaphas the high priest at the time of Jesus Christ 2000 years ago. How Jesus appeared in front of him, after he was resurrected. Repent, brothers and sisters, ask God to reveal his son Jesus, believe he is Lord and God and was crucified and shed his blood for our sins, and is risen according to the scriptures.

jesushigh priestcaiaphas

