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Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi | "God Help Us!" - World Governments Are Murdering People
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205 views • April 06, 2022
Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi has a medical degree, is a Professor of Microbiology and has published over 300 articles in the fields of immunology, bacteriology, virology and parasitology. He chaired the Institute of Medical Microbiology and Hygiene at the Johannes Gutenberg University of Mainz, Germany from 1990 until his retirement in 2012.
Dr. Bhakdi joins us to discuss the real purpose behind the COVID-19 injections and the planned devastating effects they are having on humanity.
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This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://zeeemedia.com/ .
Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi | "God Help Us!" - World Governments Are Murdering People
Dr Sucharit Bhakdi, God Help Us, World Governments Are Murdering People, April 6 2022
Dr. Bhakdi joins us to discuss the real purpose behind the COVID-19 injections and the planned devastating effects they are having on humanity.
If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out, you can donate via this link: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=48KZT6SYT2R44
Website for all of my interviews and other helpful resources: https://www.zeeemedia.com
Regular Live News Broadcasts on my Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realmariazeee/?hl=en
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://zeeemedia.com/ .
Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi | "God Help Us!" - World Governments Are Murdering People
Dr Sucharit Bhakdi, God Help Us, World Governments Are Murdering People, April 6 2022
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