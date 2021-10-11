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Covid HOAX Crimes Against Humanity - Lets stuff our LEADERS into refrigerated TRUCK MORGUES
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154 views • October 11, 2021
Covid HOAX Crimes Against Humanity - Lets stuff our LEADERS into refrigerated TRUCK MORGUES
Evil cabal psychopaths would do NOTHING bad to us if not BRAINDEAD, “only following orders” PIGS – hope all of you will burn in hell and your children and families will suffer as we do – because of you, you F*CKING RETARTED PIGS
source:
https://www.brighteon.com/42d6ef1e-29ab-4b67-b34f-1dd9d7459cff
Evil cabal psychopaths would do NOTHING bad to us if not BRAINDEAD, “only following orders” PIGS – hope all of you will burn in hell and your children and families will suffer as we do – because of you, you F*CKING RETARTED PIGS
source:
https://www.brighteon.com/42d6ef1e-29ab-4b67-b34f-1dd9d7459cff
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