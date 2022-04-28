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IT'S A TRAP! - NEW Bird Flu HOAX Leads To MORE FEAR! - Fauci & The EU Says The "Pandemic Is Over!"
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1468 views • April 28, 2022
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent news from both Fauci and the European Union as well that the pandemic is basically over and there is no more "emergency."
There never was and the term pandemic was used extremely inappropriately for years... The meaning of the term was even changed to fit the narrative.
What is interesting however is that both Fauci and the EU made the same claim with the same words on the same day. Clear psychological programming.
On top of that, fear is continuing to mount regarding the bird flu in China as China locks down and destroys even more lives.
All the while new distractions hit the news to manipulate people's minds on a day to day basis as we march into the Great Reset.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flotefest-2022-tickets-253730132657?aff=WAM
STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:
http://wamsurvival.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent news from both Fauci and the European Union as well that the pandemic is basically over and there is no more "emergency."
There never was and the term pandemic was used extremely inappropriately for years... The meaning of the term was even changed to fit the narrative.
What is interesting however is that both Fauci and the EU made the same claim with the same words on the same day. Clear psychological programming.
On top of that, fear is continuing to mount regarding the bird flu in China as China locks down and destroys even more lives.
All the while new distractions hit the news to manipulate people's minds on a day to day basis as we march into the Great Reset.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
FIND US on Rokfin HERE:
https://rokfin.com/worldalternativemedia
FIND US on Gettr HERE:
https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
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We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2022
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