Glyphosate Blocks Your Hormones. Stephanie Seneff: RoundUp is a Hormone-Endocrine Disruptor. Research Data. MyersDetox.com
Glypho-Detox: www.EnergyMe333.com/articles/healthGlyphosateDetox.html

Full Show: www.myersdetox.com/166-glyphosate-herbicide-and-how-to-detox-it-with-dr-stephanie-seneff

Full Show: www.youtube.com/watch?v=CmAsTrsUjBc

Book: Toxic Legacy: How the Weedkiller Glyphosate Is Destroying Our Health and the Environment

Stephanie Seneff, Ph.D. has an Electrical Engineering and Computer Science degree from MIT. She is a Senior Research Scientist with the MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory with over 170 published articles. Her degrees include a B.S. in Biophysics (1968) and M.S. / E.E. in Electrical Engineering (1980). She is the author of Toxic Legacy: How the Weedkiller Glyphosate Is Destroying Our Health. Seneff is a prolific wealth of data on glyphosate, autism, sulfur and methylation gleaned from her data-mining of medical and research databases.

glyphosaterounduptoxichormonetoxinendocrineestrogen

