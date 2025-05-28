Brighteon Broadcast News, May 28, 2025 – CDC borrows from Nazi Germany, pushing deadly covid jabs on the weakest and sickest children and pregnant women

- Wild Hog Encounter and Drought Impact (0:00)

- Challenges with the Wild Hog and Dinosaur Museum Visit (2:02)

- Health and Safety Concerns (10:27)

- Critique of Government Health Policies (25:55)

- Historical and Philosophical Reflections (47:59)

- Personal Health Practices and Advocacy (48:21)

- Pine Needle Tea Preparation (48:38)

- Critique of Government Obedience and Depopulation Agendas (1:05:16)

- Legislation and Firearm Suppressors (1:18:26)

- Suppressors and Firearm Training (1:20:48)

- Impact of Suppressor Bill on Market (1:25:16)

- AI Video Generation and Fake News (1:29:00)

- Concerns About Fake History and Fake News (1:41:25)

- Microscope Experiments and Chemtrails (1:41:55)

- Russia-Ukraine Conflict and Global Politics (2:04:10)

- Global Economic and Political Dynamics (2:15:58)

- Immigration and Cultural Changes (2:24:10)

- Personal Reflections and Learning Strategies (2:26:58)

- New Products at Health Ranger Store (2:32:59)

- Introduction of New Organic Mango Slices (2:36:17)

- Details on Apple Slices and Product Availability (2:36:54)

- Promotion of Health Ranger Store and Upcoming Content (2:37:46)

- Commitment to Clean and Healthy Foods (2:38:44)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





