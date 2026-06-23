BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

CHP Talks: David Haskell—Christ or Collapse!
CHP Talks: David Haskell—Christ or Collapse!
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
117 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
Premieres 06/26/26, 03:17 AM

June 25, 2026: My guest this week is Dr. David Haskell, the author of a new book entitled: Christ or Collapse: The Case Against Godless Government. Dr. Haskell and I discuss the main themes of his book and indeed, the central conclusions of his research and that of other scholars who have determined—based on stats—that societies whose laws are based on Christian principles do better than other societies based on other religions, including the religion of secular atheism. He has reviewed (and references) mountains of evidence that show that when a majority of citizens share a Christian worldview, the people of that nation are happier, more successful and prosperous than the citizens of other countries that have rejected Christ.

Learn more about David and his work at: https://haskellstrategic.com

His newest book, Christ or Collapse: The Case Against Godless Government is available at Amazon.

Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada


CHP Talks is available as an audio podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824


Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate


GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

X: https://x.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

Keywords
christchristianitylgbtwokevaluesromanschp canadarod taylorsecularreligiouslawsprinciplesgovernanceonpolicdnpolichp talksdeic9david haskellchrist or collapseking alfred
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Florida&#8217;s &#8216;Free Kill&#8217; law leaves grieving families with no day in court

Florida’s ‘Free Kill’ law leaves grieving families with no day in court

Lance D Johnson
Washington Supreme Court Upholds $35.2 Million Penalty Against Meta Over Political Ad Disclosure

Washington Supreme Court Upholds $35.2 Million Penalty Against Meta Over Political Ad Disclosure

Edison Reed
U.K. Court Convicts Two Ukrainians in Arson Case; Media Blame Russia Despite Police Finding No State Link

U.K. Court Convicts Two Ukrainians in Arson Case; Media Blame Russia Despite Police Finding No State Link

Garrison Vance
New research reveals how consistent sleep schedules shield heart health and elevate mood

New research reveals how consistent sleep schedules shield heart health and elevate mood

Jacob Thomas
New Study Links Strength Training to Lower Dementia Risk, Longer Life

New Study Links Strength Training to Lower Dementia Risk, Longer Life

Morgan S. Verity
Ground-penetrating radar scans reveal compelling evidence of Noah&#8217;s Ark in Turkey

Ground-penetrating radar scans reveal compelling evidence of Noah’s Ark in Turkey

Jacob Thomas
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy