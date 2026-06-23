CHP Talks: David Haskell—Christ or Collapse!

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June 25, 2026: My guest this week is Dr. David Haskell, the author of a new book entitled: Christ or Collapse: The Case Against Godless Government. Dr. Haskell and I discuss the main themes of his book and indeed, the central conclusions of his research and that of other scholars who have determined—based on stats—that societies whose laws are based on Christian principles do better than other societies based on other religions, including the religion of secular atheism. He has reviewed (and references) mountains of evidence that show that when a majority of citizens share a Christian worldview, the people of that nation are happier, more successful and prosperous than the citizens of other countries that have rejected Christ.
Learn more about David and his work at: https://haskellstrategic.com
His newest book, Christ or Collapse: The Case Against Godless Government is available at Amazon.
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