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NO HEXPECTATIONS | The Richard Heart Saga (Hex & PulseChain Series)
Celebrate Truth
Celebrate Truth
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22 views • January 29, 2022
Originally uploaded to YouTube on Nov 12, 2021 with 5K views.
Few understood the genius...
No central entity, bureaucracy, or overhead, and no bonuses awarded to anyone besides users who stake HEX. As a simple-to-use, high-interest investment tool, HEX makes you the bank. HEX is a Nobel Prize-worthy economics breakthrough.

HEX https://HEX.com
PulseChain https://PulseChain.com
Richard Heart https://RichardHeart.com

Download HEX Staker App for FREE! https://staker.app/invite/9iBG

Huge thank you to Richard Heart and the amazing Hexican community!

#hex #pulsechain #richardheart

Scientism Exposed 1 & 2 on DVD and Digital Download & the brand new book available now! https://celebratetruth.org/

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Celebrate Truth - John 14:6 - Blessings

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