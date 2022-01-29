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NO HEXPECTATIONS | The Richard Heart Saga (Hex & PulseChain Series)
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22 views • January 29, 2022
Originally uploaded to YouTube on Nov 12, 2021 with 5K views.
Few understood the genius...
No central entity, bureaucracy, or overhead, and no bonuses awarded to anyone besides users who stake HEX. As a simple-to-use, high-interest investment tool, HEX makes you the bank. HEX is a Nobel Prize-worthy economics breakthrough.
HEX https://HEX.com
PulseChain https://PulseChain.com
Richard Heart https://RichardHeart.com
Download HEX Staker App for FREE! https://staker.app/invite/9iBG
Huge thank you to Richard Heart and the amazing Hexican community!
#hex #pulsechain #richardheart
Scientism Exposed 1 & 2 on DVD and Digital Download & the brand new book available now! https://celebratetruth.org/
CELEBRATE TRUTH
✔Subscribe http://bit.ly/1UCqKlZ
✉EMAIL: [email protected]
•WEBSITE: https://celebratetruth.org
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/celebratetruth
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ROBBIE DAVIDSON
✔Subscribe https://www.youtube.com/user/RobbieDtv
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▪If you enjoy my work, I would love your support▪
💲 Become a Patron! http://bit.ly/2r0nieF
💲 Donate on PayPal http://paypal.me/CelebrateTruth
💲 Send a Tip! https://streamlabs.com/celebratetruth
SHARE, LIKE & SUBSCRIBE!
Celebrate Truth - John 14:6 - Blessings
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted.
"Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html
Few understood the genius...
No central entity, bureaucracy, or overhead, and no bonuses awarded to anyone besides users who stake HEX. As a simple-to-use, high-interest investment tool, HEX makes you the bank. HEX is a Nobel Prize-worthy economics breakthrough.
HEX https://HEX.com
PulseChain https://PulseChain.com
Richard Heart https://RichardHeart.com
Download HEX Staker App for FREE! https://staker.app/invite/9iBG
Huge thank you to Richard Heart and the amazing Hexican community!
#hex #pulsechain #richardheart
Scientism Exposed 1 & 2 on DVD and Digital Download & the brand new book available now! https://celebratetruth.org/
CELEBRATE TRUTH
✔Subscribe http://bit.ly/1UCqKlZ
✉EMAIL: [email protected]
•WEBSITE: https://celebratetruth.org
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/celebratetruth
•GROUP: https://www.facebook.com/groups/CelebrateTruth
ROBBIE DAVIDSON
✔Subscribe https://www.youtube.com/user/RobbieDtv
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/robbie.davidson
•TWITTER: http://twitter.com/mrrobbied
•INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/mrrobbied
▪If you enjoy my work, I would love your support▪
💲 Become a Patron! http://bit.ly/2r0nieF
💲 Donate on PayPal http://paypal.me/CelebrateTruth
💲 Send a Tip! https://streamlabs.com/celebratetruth
SHARE, LIKE & SUBSCRIBE!
Celebrate Truth - John 14:6 - Blessings
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted.
"Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html
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