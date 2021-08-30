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115) Dr. Robert Young revela o elo pandémico do electrosmog
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71 views • August 30, 2021
Créditos para o Canal Ramola D Reports | Agosto 27, 2021:
Newsbreak 133 | BREAKING: Dr. Young Reveals Graphene, Aluminium, LNP Capsids, Parasite in 4 Vaccines: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z2sAH0Woz38r/
https://www.brighteon.com/41a5a50b-5369-4ccc-8f65-1d2ddbcbf3c4
https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/the-havana-syndrome-pulsating-microwaves
https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/transmission-electron-microscopy-reveals-graphene-oxide-in-cov-19-vaccines
https://phoreveryoung.wordpress.com/2019/08/22/are-you-prepared-for-the-biohazardous-effects-from-5g-emf-radiation/
https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/what-causes-oxygen-deprivation
Paper (2020): http://sciaeon.org/articles/What-Causes-Oxygen-Deprivation-of-the-Blood-DIC-and-Then-Lungs-SARS-CoV2and12.pdf
DrRobertYoung:
https://www.drrobertyoung.com/
https://www.drrobertyoung.com/blog
https://rumble.com/user/DrRobertYoung
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
Newsbreak 133 | BREAKING: Dr. Young Reveals Graphene, Aluminium, LNP Capsids, Parasite in 4 Vaccines: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z2sAH0Woz38r/
https://www.brighteon.com/41a5a50b-5369-4ccc-8f65-1d2ddbcbf3c4
https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/the-havana-syndrome-pulsating-microwaves
https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/transmission-electron-microscopy-reveals-graphene-oxide-in-cov-19-vaccines
https://phoreveryoung.wordpress.com/2019/08/22/are-you-prepared-for-the-biohazardous-effects-from-5g-emf-radiation/
https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/what-causes-oxygen-deprivation
Paper (2020): http://sciaeon.org/articles/What-Causes-Oxygen-Deprivation-of-the-Blood-DIC-and-Then-Lungs-SARS-CoV2and12.pdf
DrRobertYoung:
https://www.drrobertyoung.com/
https://www.drrobertyoung.com/blog
https://rumble.com/user/DrRobertYoung
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
Keywords
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