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Aftermath of Firefight in Donetsk
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50 views • March 12, 2022
"CGTN correspondent Dmitriy Maslak crossed the border from Russia into Donetsk on his first day of reporting on the escalating conflict in Ukraine, from where he will file exclusive firsthand reports in the coming weeks. Now in the village of Novotroitske, he shares details on his recent experience witnessing an intense firefight." - CGTN
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