Why I Chose to Work With Food Forest Abundance: Matthew Britt

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What’s more important than working with a company you love and who’s missions align with yours? Our mission it to build a free, healthy and abundant society for generations to come.
Hear from Matthew Britt as to why he chose to work with Food Forest Abundance.
#foodforestabundance #growingfreedom #homesteading #homesteadlife #loveyourjob #passion #permaculture #companyvalues #foodforest #growyourownfood