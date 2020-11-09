Dr. Bhattacharya - "Denying herd immunity is like denying gravity or basic biology" - Oct. 6, 2020

This segment aired on 'The Ingraham Angle' on Fox News Oct 6, 2020.YES, Fox News actually interviewed real scientists who talk about real science! Incredible but true.Focused Protection is a COVID plan created and advocated by epidemiologists Dr. Sunetra Gupta (Stanford), Dr. Jay Bhattacharya (Standford) and Dr. Martin Kulldorff (Harvard).They describe Focused Protection as a "compassionate approach that balances the risks and benefits of reaching herd immunity, is to allow those who are at minimal risk of death to live their lives normally to build up immunity to the virus through natural infection, while better protecting those who are at highest risk."The major media was quick to criticize the plan and quote other epidemiologists, which proves one thing--- the media loves to chirp "listen to the experts" and tell you to comply with their commands, but only to those experts who agree with their narrative. The bottom line is that professionals in virtually every field DISAGREE with each other, even in the field of MEDICINE. That is a FACT.