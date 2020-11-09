© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Bhattacharya - "Denying herd immunity is like denying gravity or basic biology" - Oct. 6, 2020
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
23 views • November 09, 2020
This segment aired on 'The Ingraham Angle' on Fox News Oct 6, 2020.
YES, Fox News actually interviewed real scientists who talk about real science! Incredible but true.
Focused Protection is a COVID plan created and advocated by epidemiologists Dr. Sunetra Gupta (Stanford), Dr. Jay Bhattacharya (Standford) and Dr. Martin Kulldorff (Harvard).
They describe Focused Protection as a "compassionate approach that balances the risks and benefits of reaching herd immunity, is to allow those who are at minimal risk of death to live their lives normally to build up immunity to the virus through natural infection, while better protecting those who are at highest risk."
The major media was quick to criticize the plan and quote other epidemiologists, which proves one thing--- the media loves to chirp "listen to the experts" and tell you to comply with their commands, but only to those experts who agree with their narrative. The bottom line is that professionals in virtually every field DISAGREE with each other, even in the field of MEDICINE. That is a FACT.
https://gbdeclaration.org
YES, Fox News actually interviewed real scientists who talk about real science! Incredible but true.
Focused Protection is a COVID plan created and advocated by epidemiologists Dr. Sunetra Gupta (Stanford), Dr. Jay Bhattacharya (Standford) and Dr. Martin Kulldorff (Harvard).
They describe Focused Protection as a "compassionate approach that balances the risks and benefits of reaching herd immunity, is to allow those who are at minimal risk of death to live their lives normally to build up immunity to the virus through natural infection, while better protecting those who are at highest risk."
The major media was quick to criticize the plan and quote other epidemiologists, which proves one thing--- the media loves to chirp "listen to the experts" and tell you to comply with their commands, but only to those experts who agree with their narrative. The bottom line is that professionals in virtually every field DISAGREE with each other, even in the field of MEDICINE. That is a FACT.
https://gbdeclaration.org
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.