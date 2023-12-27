Toward a Police State

KGB. Gestapo. Stasi. Every totalitarian regime has its enforcement arm, its dreaded police apparatus. These evil outfits exist only to strike horror into the hearts of citizens, and to turn them into fearful, compliant drones who won’t challenge the regime’s power. In America, we’ve been uniquely blessed to not have a national police force that answers to the despots in power — and for the most part, we’ve been blessed to not have despots. But America’s uniqueness — including its freedom from national police — is changing. Millions of Americans have awakened to the reality that our country is descending into madness, chaos, and widespread corruption. In this episode, renowned investigative journalist William F. Jasper joins us to cite police-state attributes that are already present in the United States — and to explain how Americans can fight the development of a complete police state.



