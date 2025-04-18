Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation from 12 to 18 April 2025

💥 From 12 to 18 April 2025, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation delivered 9 group strikes by precision weaponry and attack unmanned aerial vehicles, as a result of which Ukrainian defence industry enterprises, infrastructure of military airfields, weaponry, ammunition, missile, attack UAVs, & uncrewed surface vehicle depots, UAV operators training centres as well as temporary deployment areas of UKR armed formations & foreign mercs were engaged.

🎯 In morning, the Armed Forces of the Russian FED delivered a group strike by long-range precision weaponry and unmanned aerial vehicles at key UAV production facilities & infrastructure objects of UKR military airfields. The goals of the strike have been achieved. All the assigned objects have been engaged.

🔥 Over past week, units of Sever Group of Forces continued to eliminate AFU formations on the territory of Kursk reg. Aviation, UAVs, & artill inflicted losses on manpower & hardware of 1 tank brig, 4 mech'd brigs, 3 air assault brigs, 1 assault regi't of the AFU, 1 marine brigade, and five territorial DEF brigs. In Belgorod & Kharkov directions, losses were inflicted on units of 5 mech'd brigs, 1 motor'd infantry brig, 1 air assault brig, 1 coastal DEF brig, 1 assault regi't of AFU, & 4 territorial DEF brigs.

▪️ During week, more than 1,900 enemy troops were neutralised in the area of responsibility of the Sever GOFs & 64 UKR servicemen surrend'd. AFU losses to up to 6 tanks, 39 armoured fighting vehicles, 99 motor vehics, six MLRS launchers, including two U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS launchers, 46 field artillery guns, two anti-aircraft missile systems, eight electronic warfare stations and counter-battery radars, ten ammo & materiel depots.

📍 Units of Zapad GOFs took more advantageous lines and positions. Losses were inflicted on manpower and hardware of five mech'd brigs, 1 jaeger brig, 2 assault brigs, 1 artill brig of the AFU, 3 territ'l DEF brigs, and one natl guard brig.

▪️ AFU losses to more than 1,730 troops, 2 tanks, & 13 armoured fight vehics, includes 3 US made M113 arm'd pers'l carriers. Also 45 motor vehics, 30 field artill guns, including 7 NATO-made 155-mm self-propelled artillery systems and howi's, 12 elec warfare stations & counter-battery radars, & 21 ammo depots were neutralised.

🚩 Result of active ops, units of the Yug GOFs liberated Kalinovo & Valentinovka (DPR).

🔥 Losses were inflicted on formations of seven mech'd brigs, one airmobile brig, 3 assault brigs, one artill brig, one regiment of UAVs of the AFU, 3 territorial DEF brigs, 3 natl guard brigs, & Azov Special Operations Brig.

▪️ Over past week, AFU losses to more than 2,170 troops, two tanks, 27 armoured fight vehics, including four U.S.-made M113 arm'd pers'l carriers & 1 Stryker arm'd pers'l carrier. 74 motor vehics, 35 field artill guns, includes 4 West made 155-mm field artill guns, 6 elec warfare stations, 27 ammo, fuel, & materiel depots were neutralised.

🚩 Result of decisive actions, units of the Tsentr GOFs liberated Yelizavetovka & Preobrazhenka (DPR).

🔥 Losses inflicted on manpower & hardware of 6 mech'd brigs, 2 assault brigs, 1 airborne brig, 3 jaeger brigs, 1 UAV brig, 1 assault reg't of the AFU, 1 marine brig, & 4 natl guard brigs.

▪️ AFU losses to more than 2,680 troops, 2 tanks, 20 armoured fight vehics, includes 7 US made M113 armoured pers'l carriers. 35 motor vehics, 34 field artill guns, includes 6 US made 155-mm Paladin, 1 French-made CAESAR, & 1 Polish-made Krab SP'd artill guns were neutralised.

↗️ Units of Vostok GOFs continued advancing into the depth of enemy defences. Losses were inflicted on formations of two mech'd brigs, 1 jaeger brig, 1 airmobile brig, 1 air assault brig, 1 mtn assault brig of the AFU, 1 marine brig, 3 territ'l DEF brigs, & 1 natl guard brig.

▪️ AFU losses to more than 1,020 troops, 1 tank, 8 armd fight vehics, 20 motor vehics, 18 field artill guns, includes 3 NATO-made field artill guns, & 4 elec warfare stations.

📍 Dnepr GOFs' units took more lines & positions. Losses inflicted on manpower & hardware of 3 mech'd brigs, 1 mtn assault brig, 3 coastal DEF brigs of the AFU, & 3 territorial DEF brigs.

▪️ AFU losses to more than 540 troops, 4 armoured fight vehics, 56 motor vehics. One US made HIMARS MLRS launcher, 12 field artill guns, nine elec warfare stations, counter-battery radars, & 16 ammo depots were neutralised.

🎯 Over past week, AD units shot down one F-16 aircraft of the UKR Air Force, 45 US made JDAM guided aerial bombs & 29 HIMARS MLRS projectiles as well as 1,618 fixed-wing UAVs.

📊 Total, since the beginning of the SMO, the AFU losses amounted to:

▫️ 661 aircraft,

▫️ 283 helicopters,

▫️ 52,592 unmanned aerial vehicles,

▫️ 603 anti-aircraft missile systems,

▫️ 22,920 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles,

▫️ 1,541 MLRS combat vehicles,

▫️ 23,820 field artillery guns and mortars,

▫️ 34,317 units of support military vehicles.