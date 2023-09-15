Your Property Rights and The Weaponizing Of Climate Change. Part 1 - David Denham.

Your Property Rights and The Weaponizing Of Climate Change.





Gold Coast, Qld, Australia. 13th September, 2023.





Be Aware - Legislation is targeting our properties.





Speakers from property backgrounds and scientists will expose the threats to our rights by the weaponizing of climate change. Eg, Renewable Energy Hubs, Vegetation Management Acts, "Sustainable Development, Fees, Fines, ...the list goes on. The undermining of our financial security is relentless!





And it's all courtesy of politicians. Who did you elect and what did they vote for in government?





Who will you vote for you next time?





The first speaker of the night is David Denham. David's a practicing architect with a passion for the environment and for energy efficient construction. Dismayed at the fabricated and unscientific premises of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, he has studied every aspect of this false ideology for over 26 years. He is a founding member of the growing Climate and Energy Realists Queensland Group and over the last 5 years has written many science based opinion pieces and has lectured various groups about the subject.





In this presentation David talks about the horrors of wind turbines, the mad rush to net zero is a furphy, huge transmission lines ploughing through people's properties and the devastating effects of Bisphenal A. The Globalists are Destroying the planet to Save it.





This event is jointly presented by:





