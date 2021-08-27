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Trace it and find who is doing it. This guy has an idea.. LISTEN!
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106 views • August 27, 2021
Glaxosmithkline is managed by the finance division of black rock. Glaxosmithkline owns Pfizer, and also owns the Chinese lab in wuhan. The wuhan lab was funded by Dr Fauci the money trail leads to black rock which manages the open foundation group the soro foundation, Soros is connected to the wuhan lab, which manages the french Axer group. Soros owns the Germany company winterthur which built the wuhan lab, and was brought by the German company allyance which Vanguard is a major shareholder, vanguard is in control of central banks and holds a 3rd of investment capital. Black rock is a major share holder of bill gates company Microsoft. Bill gates is a major share holder of bio-tech and Pfizer who also sponsors The world health organisation (WHO). What a head fuck. 😫
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