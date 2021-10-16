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All Your Needs Are Met "IN" His Glory!
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21 views • October 16, 2021
Dr. Daniel Daves & the Global Food Providers team unfold the reality of a "New Wineskin" and how the Lord is raising people up in an Isaiah 60 moment. While great darkness is covering the earth, the Lord begins His work that will bring a brand new day for the people! And the glory that's rising has within it all that you need to pay your bills, move around the world and position yourself and your family for a great, new day and new movement going forward!
Global Food Providers is feeding the poor in the third world and educating community leaders around the world to become sustainable with food and water. We also teach old wineskin churches to become new and to become "essential services" for the day we live in. Join us!
You can find our work at www.globalfoodproviders.com.
You can find our spiritual education and ministry videos at:
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalfoodproviders
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/globalfoodproviders
Facebook Content: https://www.facebook.com/globalfoodproviders
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ProvidersFood
Donations are tax deductible: Paypal: [email protected] or https://globalfoodproviders.com/pages/donate
Global Food Providers, P.O. Box 179, Mansfield, TX 76063 682-651-5501 or Panama phone/Whatsapp: +507-6121-0591. Email: [email protected]
Global Food Providers is feeding the poor in the third world and educating community leaders around the world to become sustainable with food and water. We also teach old wineskin churches to become new and to become "essential services" for the day we live in. Join us!
You can find our work at www.globalfoodproviders.com.
You can find our spiritual education and ministry videos at:
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalfoodproviders
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/globalfoodproviders
Facebook Content: https://www.facebook.com/globalfoodproviders
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ProvidersFood
Donations are tax deductible: Paypal: [email protected] or https://globalfoodproviders.com/pages/donate
Global Food Providers, P.O. Box 179, Mansfield, TX 76063 682-651-5501 or Panama phone/Whatsapp: +507-6121-0591. Email: [email protected]
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