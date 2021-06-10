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The Elephant In the Living Room
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113 views • June 10, 2021
Music - Video By "FAILURE OF FEAR"
The Covid Hoax, Election Fraud, Deep State Insurrection & The Elephant In the Living Room. This entertaining & informative music-video is designed to wake up the sheeple within. Drastic re-education of the brainwashed masses is urgently required around the globe.
The Covid Hoax, Election Fraud, Deep State Insurrection & The Elephant In the Living Room. This entertaining & informative music-video is designed to wake up the sheeple within. Drastic re-education of the brainwashed masses is urgently required around the globe.
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