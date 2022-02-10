Authoritarian Power Grab

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‘The Science Has Changed’
* We must prevent future mass hysteria events.
* Mediocre leaders with unparalleled powers were shocked to learn citizens hated this.
* This is not over by a long shot.
* Parents rage against overzealous leaders.
* It’s time to put voters back in charge.
The full segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 9 February 2022