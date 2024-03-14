Dr. Andrew Kaufman
Mar 13, 2024
In this episode I will teach you:
- Life hacks to mitigate your exposure to microplastics.
- How microplastics sneak into our lives and impact our health.
- Proven strategies to remove these toxins from your body, using nothing else but Mother Nature.
Never miss an announcement by signing up to my newsletter at www.andrewkaufmanmd.com
Discover the world of natural healing: https://offerings.andrewkaufmanmd.com/my-bio
Take my short quiz and find out where you are giving your freedom away! https://offerings.andrewkaufmanmd.com/take-the-quiz
Sign up for my free 3-day mini-course: https://checkout.terrainthefilm.com/natural-detox-mini-course
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4in0l5-healthy-living-livestream-microplastics-where-do-they-come-from.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.