Dr. Andrew Kaufman





Mar 13, 2024





In this episode I will teach you:





- Life hacks to mitigate your exposure to microplastics.





- How microplastics sneak into our lives and impact our health.





- Proven strategies to remove these toxins from your body, using nothing else but Mother Nature.





Never miss an announcement by signing up to my newsletter at www.andrewkaufmanmd.com





Discover the world of natural healing: https://offerings.andrewkaufmanmd.com/my-bio





Take my short quiz and find out where you are giving your freedom away! https://offerings.andrewkaufmanmd.com/take-the-quiz





Sign up for my free 3-day mini-course: https://checkout.terrainthefilm.com/natural-detox-mini-course





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4in0l5-healthy-living-livestream-microplastics-where-do-they-come-from.html