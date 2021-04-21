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Corstet - The Future Of Money Modern Monetary Theory #2 - Intro To Soverign Currency
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90 views • April 21, 2021
Dr. Jerome Corsi continues in a series of broadcasts that focus on today's financial realities and what is in store for tomorrow.
In part two, Dr. Corsi reveals the new theories of economics being taught and employed today...setting the stage for a global financial reset.
This deep dive into economics gives you the information no longer being taught in the public school system.
Knowledge is power, and ignorance is bliss. Choose power: Go to www.corstet.com
In part two, Dr. Corsi reveals the new theories of economics being taught and employed today...setting the stage for a global financial reset.
This deep dive into economics gives you the information no longer being taught in the public school system.
Knowledge is power, and ignorance is bliss. Choose power: Go to www.corstet.com
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