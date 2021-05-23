TIME IS RUNNING OUT - WE MUST ACT NOW! (DR VERNON COLEMAN)

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Dr Vernon Coleman explains how this war has been planned for years. He details the many ways in which a corrupt and deceitful enemy has deliberately suppressed the truth and demonised truth-tellers to destroy their credibility. He also explains what must be done if we are to win this war.
Visit Dr. Coleman's websites @ https://www.vernoncoleman.org/ AND http://lightpaper.co.uk/
Video is from Dr. Coleman's brandnewtube channel @
https://brandnewtube.com/@DrVernonColeman
Video:
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/time-is-running-out-we-must-act-now_GHyNbjbSU9TMyyL.html
Books:
"Proof That Face Masks Do More Harm Than Good" by Dr. Coleman
http://www.vernoncoleman.com/bannedmaskbook.pdf
"Covid-19, The Greatest Hoax in History" by Dr. Coleman
https://thelightpaper.co.uk/issues/covid-19-the-greatest-hoax-in-history
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Also see:
It's Going To Get Worse - Vernon Coleman
https://www.bitchute.com/video/atdwhw3mMZXC/
They Want to Kill Six Billion of Us - Here's How They'll Do It - Vernon Coleman
https://www.bitchute.com/video/11rKKfzrB0XE/
VERNON COLEMAN IS NOW ON BRAND NEW TUBE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OsNa6uLW6R5x/
Dr. Vernon Coleman on The Richie Allen Show (BANNED by YOUTUBE BURIED by MSM)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uoa7ubOn7NP3/
Dr. Vernon Coleman - Vital Information about the Covid-19 Vaccine!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XsPXpHqvk29y/
URGENT News about the Covid-19 Vaccine!!! (Dr. Vernon Coleman)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6JlJD3r0C1fO/
Following the Science? Don't Make Me Laugh - Dr Vernon Coleman
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bKIEVrcd5jIa/
Dr. Vernon Coleman - Essential Facts Your Doctor Probably Forgot To Tell You about the Covid-19 Vaxx
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1KGxy1h8XHYN/
Dr Vernon Coleman - What will happen to Drs & Nurses giving Covid jabs w/o Informed Consent
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6ZHjwIzbVqiU/
Dr Vernon Coleman - Proof the NHS is Lying - This is Genocide & the Jabs Must Stop Now! 11 Feb 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NR951Z13mlz0/
It's a Lie that the NHS is in Crisis - Dr. Vernon Coleman (25 Feb 2021)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UmC11M88eOf1/
Dr Vernon Coleman - Let's Dump the Queen and the Rest of the Royal Family
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oSQwkCkWw7U5/
Another Week in La-La Land (Dr Vernon Coleman)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Dj39xJFLuBGr/
Covid Vaccines are WEAPONS OF MASS DESTRUCTION & Could Wipe Out the Human Race (Dr Vernon Coleman)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/grk7cQP3ISCC/
Goodbye and Thank You - Dr. Vernon Coleman
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nui8XTjxrZx1/
Dr Vernon Coleman RETURNS!!! Sunday, April 11, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TNGFQFsOoHe8/
I'm Losing Patience with the Zombies (Dr. Vernon Coleman)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wsiOfwWp1F3b/