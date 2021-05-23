BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

TIME IS RUNNING OUT - WE MUST ACT NOW! (DR VERNON COLEMAN)
What is happening
What is happening
9780 followers
Follow
15
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
998 views • May 23, 2021
debess



Dr Vernon Coleman explains how this war has been planned for years. He details the many ways in which a corrupt and deceitful enemy has deliberately suppressed the truth and demonised truth-tellers to destroy their credibility. He also explains what must be done if we are to win this war.
Visit Dr. Coleman's websites @ https://www.vernoncoleman.org/ AND http://lightpaper.co.uk/

Video is from Dr. Coleman's brandnewtube channel @
https://brandnewtube.com/@DrVernonColeman

Video:
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/time-is-running-out-we-must-act-now_GHyNbjbSU9TMyyL.html

Books:
"Proof That Face Masks Do More Harm Than Good" by Dr. Coleman
http://www.vernoncoleman.com/bannedmaskbook.pdf

"Covid-19, The Greatest Hoax in History" by Dr. Coleman
https://thelightpaper.co.uk/issues/covid-19-the-greatest-hoax-in-history
========
Also see:
It's Going To Get Worse - Vernon Coleman
https://www.bitchute.com/video/atdwhw3mMZXC/

They Want to Kill Six Billion of Us - Here's How They'll Do It - Vernon Coleman
https://www.bitchute.com/video/11rKKfzrB0XE/

VERNON COLEMAN IS NOW ON BRAND NEW TUBE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OsNa6uLW6R5x/

Dr. Vernon Coleman on The Richie Allen Show (BANNED by YOUTUBE BURIED by MSM)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uoa7ubOn7NP3/

Dr. Vernon Coleman - Vital Information about the Covid-19 Vaccine!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XsPXpHqvk29y/

URGENT News about the Covid-19 Vaccine!!! (Dr. Vernon Coleman)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6JlJD3r0C1fO/

Following the Science? Don't Make Me Laugh - Dr Vernon Coleman
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bKIEVrcd5jIa/

Dr. Vernon Coleman - Essential Facts Your Doctor Probably Forgot To Tell You about the Covid-19 Vaxx
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1KGxy1h8XHYN/

Dr Vernon Coleman - What will happen to Drs & Nurses giving Covid jabs w/o Informed Consent
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6ZHjwIzbVqiU/

Dr Vernon Coleman - Proof the NHS is Lying - This is Genocide & the Jabs Must Stop Now! 11 Feb 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NR951Z13mlz0/

It's a Lie that the NHS is in Crisis - Dr. Vernon Coleman (25 Feb 2021)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UmC11M88eOf1/

Dr Vernon Coleman - Let's Dump the Queen and the Rest of the Royal Family
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oSQwkCkWw7U5/

Another Week in La-La Land (Dr Vernon Coleman)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Dj39xJFLuBGr/

Covid Vaccines are WEAPONS OF MASS DESTRUCTION & Could Wipe Out the Human Race (Dr Vernon Coleman)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/grk7cQP3ISCC/

Goodbye and Thank You - Dr. Vernon Coleman
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nui8XTjxrZx1/

Dr Vernon Coleman RETURNS!!! Sunday, April 11, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TNGFQFsOoHe8/

I'm Losing Patience with the Zombies (Dr. Vernon Coleman)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wsiOfwWp1F3b/
Keywords
hoaxglobal warmingliesmaskvaccinebbcfraudjournalistsglobal resetsilencejabinjectionlockdownscovid-19dr vernon colemandebess
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Tariff-Related Layoffs Draw Scrutiny as Some Republican Voters Reassess Midterm Support

Tariff-Related Layoffs Draw Scrutiny as Some Republican Voters Reassess Midterm Support

Garrison Vance
Israel Criticizes Nobel Committee for Honoring Gaza Genocide Investigator

Israel Criticizes Nobel Committee for Honoring Gaza Genocide Investigator

Garrison Vance
Trump Says Russia Will Export Diesel, Lifts Sanctions

Trump Says Russia Will Export Diesel, Lifts Sanctions

Sterling Ashworth
Trump Calls for Ukraine to Elect New President, Citing Refusal of Peace Deals

Trump Calls for Ukraine to Elect New President, Citing Refusal of Peace Deals

Garrison Vance
Palestinian Authority Confirms Postponement of First Parliamentary Elections in 20 Years

Palestinian Authority Confirms Postponement of First Parliamentary Elections in 20 Years

Garrison Vance
Trump Just Begged Putin for a Diesel Bailout: The Energy Crisis Is Here and It&#8217;s Going to Get Worse

Trump Just Begged Putin for a Diesel Bailout: The Energy Crisis Is Here and It’s Going to Get Worse

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy