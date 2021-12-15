Attorney Tom Renz Releases More Damning Whistleblower Data

Attorney Tom Renz Releases More Damning Whistleblower DataSpeech HighlightsRenz Reveals DOD Document that tracks vaccinated people by their race. It shows that the Covid vaccine is even less effective in minorities but carries all the risks – Are The Jabs responsible for the Covid Spike in Minority Groups? Is the jab causing an increase in Covid?Renz Reveals 2004 CDC Document which lays out Big Gov & Big Pharma’s Plan on How to Create Fear to Sell VaccinesRenz Reveals How Government Imposed Medical Tyranny impacted the life of Dr. Eric Nepute whose big crime was having viral videos reaching millions on Facebook telling people how Vitamin D would keep them well, right at the exact time Fauci was trying to create his Covid Fear Porn. Has the Government become the Marketing & Sales Division for Big Pharma? Are they trying to take out the competition? Has Big Pharma, Big Gov, Big Tech, and Big Media created a multi Billion Dollar Monopoly?Renz Reveals Shocking CMS Data from a Whistleblower about Exactly How Deadly These Covid Vaccines Are. On day 1 of the shots being given to Medicare Beneficiaries… 555 of them dropped dead on the spot after the first shot. If you survived the first shot and got your 2nd Covid Vaccine 362 more people dropped dead at that moment. Why did they not stop it then? It gets worse. Here are the rest of the deaths of once healthy people who believed their TV, believed Big Pharma, believed Fauci.Day 0 – 555 deaths after receiving their 1st dose of the COVID VaccineDay 1 – 1,137 new deathsDay 2 – 1,492 new deathsDay 3 – 1,654 new deathsDay 4 – 1,750 new deathsDay 5 – 1,876 new deathsDay 6 – 1,924 new deathsDay 7 – 2,095 new deathsDay 8 – 2,099 new deathsDay 9 – 2,244 new deathsDay 10 – 2,266 new deathsDay 11 – 2,458 new deathsDay 12 – 2,593 new deathsDay 13 – 2,595 new deathsDay 14 – 2,660 news deathsTotal Number of Deaths from Medicare Beneficiaries within 14 days of the first dose of the Covid 19 Vaccine : 29,398Total Number of Deaths from Medicare Beneficiaries within 14 days of the 2nd Covid-19 Vaccine: 21,031Grand Total: 50,429…Grandmothers and Grandfathers, Moms and Dads, Husbands and Wifes, Brothers and Sisters.Attorney Thomas Renz is calling for a special independent prosecutor to investigate criminal and civil violations by Dr. Anthony Fauci, FDA, CDC, DHHS, and others like the mainstream media who may be culpable in the marketing & authorization of this deadly injection. We believe that pressure needs to be put on elected officials for this investigation to beginNuremburg 2.0 can't happen soon enough – but his time we won't allow to repeat the first Nuremburg FARCE when only minor pawns were tried and sentenced. This time WE The People have to take matters into our own hands! Everyone who helped build this medical tyranny should face immediate citizens arrest and be fast tracked to their own personal Nuremburg 2.0source: