DeepFakes Destroy Reality - Intentionally
Welcome to the Video Drome where reality is eerily altered by AI TV for fun and maybe for something much darker.  The Oculist Illuminati just love this Project Blue Beam on your screen technology.  All sorts of mind-control possibilities will be used on the masses.  Perception is Reality.  Dark Biden and other Elites may just be AI Avatars most of the time.

