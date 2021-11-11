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DR. DAVID MARTIN- "THIS IS NOT A VACCINE, THIS IS A BIO-WEAPON THEY ARE SHOOTING IN TO YOUR ARMS"
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211 views • November 11, 2021
Another Must Watch From Dr David Martin. Credit Goes to / Pulled From World Alternative Media ---- https://www.bitchute.com/video/xf1O2rewBBYz/
EXCLUSIVE: DAVID MARTIN ON THE ENDGAME OF THE ELITE! - JAB TYRANNY CONTINUES! - WAR ON HUMANITY
(All Content Posted To This Channel Will Be Duplicated At The Sites Below)
ODYSEE LINK ----> https://odysee.com/@Harry_knowledge123:a
WORLD TRUTH VIDEOS LINK ----> https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Harry_knowledge123
ARCHIVE. ORG ----> https://archive.org/details/@harry-knowledge
BRIGHTEON ----> https://www.brighteon.com/channels/harryknowledge123
GOYIMTV ----> https://www.goyimtv.tv/home
BITCHUTE ----> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/iLB0Ibex4Pxg/
EXCLUSIVE: DAVID MARTIN ON THE ENDGAME OF THE ELITE! - JAB TYRANNY CONTINUES! - WAR ON HUMANITY
(All Content Posted To This Channel Will Be Duplicated At The Sites Below)
ODYSEE LINK ----> https://odysee.com/@Harry_knowledge123:a
WORLD TRUTH VIDEOS LINK ----> https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Harry_knowledge123
ARCHIVE. ORG ----> https://archive.org/details/@harry-knowledge
BRIGHTEON ----> https://www.brighteon.com/channels/harryknowledge123
GOYIMTV ----> https://www.goyimtv.tv/home
BITCHUTE ----> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/iLB0Ibex4Pxg/
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