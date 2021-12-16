PLANET LOCKDOWN: HOW CAN THE FEW CONTROL THE MANY - THE INVISIBLE ENEMY & DIVIDE N CONQUER - Catherine Austin Fitts

First published at 00:35 UTC on December 28th, 2020.PLANET LOCKDOWN IS A DOCUMENTARY IN THE MAKINGFind moire interviews here:Here is one of the may interviews which will make up the film. Here is the interview with CATHERINE AUSTIN FITTS.THIS IS AN ECONOMIC WAR. ECONOMIC TECHNOCRACY- TRANS-HUMANISM. Deleting the income of the middle class and absorbing it into the companies- COVID an engineering of new control systems- a COUP D'ETAT rather than a virus. Consolidation of economic power by the top 1% increasing their net worth by 27% during the plandemic.The magic virus is the perfect excuse!To comprehend what is going on you have to understand what is happening with the Money and with science together!You have to understand how money works globally and locally throughout the world and the fiancial coup that started in 1997.MIrrored form Bitchute:🚨 Catherine Austin Fitts - Planet Lockdown 🚨It doesn’t matter if you’re Republican, Democrat/ black, white / gay, straight / Christian, Muslim / Man, Woman etc. This is about the globalist agenda. Agenda21 & The New World Order have been in the works for many decades but this video helps condense it down to less than 1 hour.🤞🏿 Download & share on all platforms!!! Follow @MediaMonsterz on twitter