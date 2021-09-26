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VACCINE IS a LIE HUMAN GENOCIDE, Hollywood Elite Executions, Adrenochrome, child trafficking, underground tunnels, The Great Awakening
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474 views • September 26, 2021
If You are Asleep, please watch this video and check the links, if you still don't get it you in a coma
This video is very intuitive if you want to know what is going on in the world right now and realise that this Corona/Covid19 is the biggest lie to humanity.
It explains several subjects, please view vide, watch it fully more inside information see links below
I got this from the link below, check it out
https://steverotter.com/arrests-and-executions-of-famous-people-update
https://steverotter.com/rothschild-rockefellers-and-bilderberg-group-secret-societies
Updated List of Arrests and Executions of Famous People in 2020
ken as a VP running mate.
Matthew Todd Lauer ARRESTED WAITING TRIBUNAL
INDICTMENTS Update 10-4-20
BARACK OBAMA ARRESTED & EXECUTED
MICHELLE OBAMA (BIG MIKE) ARRESTED & EXECUTED
BILL GATES DECEASED
MELINDA GATES DECEASED
ANTHONY FAUCI ARRESTED & RELEASED FOR A TIME TO HELP TRUMP
GEORGE H.W. BUSH ARRESTED & EXECUTED
GEORGE W. BUSH ARRESTED & EXECUTED
LAURA BUSH ARRESTED & EXECUTED
JEB BUSH ARRESTED & EXECUTED
DICK CHENEY ARRESTED & EXECUTED
This video is very intuitive if you want to know what is going on in the world right now and realise that this Corona/Covid19 is the biggest lie to humanity.
It explains several subjects, please view vide, watch it fully more inside information see links below
I got this from the link below, check it out
https://steverotter.com/arrests-and-executions-of-famous-people-update
https://steverotter.com/rothschild-rockefellers-and-bilderberg-group-secret-societies
Updated List of Arrests and Executions of Famous People in 2020
ken as a VP running mate.
Matthew Todd Lauer ARRESTED WAITING TRIBUNAL
INDICTMENTS Update 10-4-20
BARACK OBAMA ARRESTED & EXECUTED
MICHELLE OBAMA (BIG MIKE) ARRESTED & EXECUTED
BILL GATES DECEASED
MELINDA GATES DECEASED
ANTHONY FAUCI ARRESTED & RELEASED FOR A TIME TO HELP TRUMP
GEORGE H.W. BUSH ARRESTED & EXECUTED
GEORGE W. BUSH ARRESTED & EXECUTED
LAURA BUSH ARRESTED & EXECUTED
JEB BUSH ARRESTED & EXECUTED
DICK CHENEY ARRESTED & EXECUTED
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