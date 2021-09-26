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VACCINE IS a LIE HUMAN GENOCIDE, Hollywood Elite Executions, Adrenochrome, child trafficking, underground tunnels, The Great Awakening
Patriot Bunger
Patriot Bunger
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474 views • September 26, 2021
If You are Asleep, please watch this video and check the links, if you still don't get it you in a coma

This video is very intuitive if you want to know what is going on in the world right now and realise that this Corona/Covid19 is the biggest lie to humanity.
It explains several subjects, please view vide, watch it fully more inside information see links below

I got this from the link below, check it out

https://steverotter.com/arrests-and-executions-of-famous-people-update

https://steverotter.com/rothschild-rockefellers-and-bilderberg-group-secret-societies
Updated List of Arrests and Executions of Famous People in 2020
ken as a VP running mate.
Matthew Todd Lauer ARRESTED WAITING TRIBUNAL
INDICTMENTS Update 10-4-20
BARACK OBAMA ARRESTED & EXECUTED

MICHELLE OBAMA (BIG MIKE) ARRESTED & EXECUTED

BILL GATES DECEASED

MELINDA GATES DECEASED
ANTHONY FAUCI ARRESTED & RELEASED FOR A TIME TO HELP TRUMP
GEORGE H.W. BUSH ARRESTED & EXECUTED

GEORGE W. BUSH ARRESTED & EXECUTED

LAURA BUSH ARRESTED & EXECUTED

JEB BUSH ARRESTED & EXECUTED

DICK CHENEY ARRESTED & EXECUTED
Keywords
president donald j trumprobert david steelesimon parkesgeneral flynnmike lindelljfk juniorscott mckaydr charlie wardsasha stonemel ksidney powellee dawsonrudy gioliani
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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