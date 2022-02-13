BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

GiveSendGo Vows to Distribute Trucker Funds! Plus: Who Went To The Young Global Leaders Program!?
Resistance Chicks
Resistance ChicksCheckmark Icon
1475 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
304 views • February 13, 2022
After GoFundMe refused to release the 10 Million dollars raised for the Canadian Truckers, supporters turned to GiveSendGo to donate to the cause for freedom. The Canadian government then stepped in saying they would not allow those funds to be released stating it was foreign interference in political matters simply because GiveSendGo is an American company. However, GiveSendGo is NOT backing down and vows to distribute the funds to those who are the rightful recipients.

Then, this week, Dr. Robert Malone sat down with Tucker Carlson and brought to the world's attention to the Young Global Leaders school, which was established and managed by Klaus Schwab of the World Economic Forum. He pointed out that many of today’s prominent political and business leaders have attended this five year program, including: Jacinda Ardern, the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Emmanuel Macron, the President of France, Jean-Claude Juncker, former Prime Minister of Luxembourg and President of the European Commission, California Governor Gavin Newsom, US Secretary of Transportation Peter Buttigieg, Microsoft’s Bill Gates, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Virgin’s Richard Branson, Chelsea Clinton and Mark Zukerburg. And that is exactly how they have been able to get nearly the entire world to go along with the insanity of the past two years.

Donate to the Truckers here: https://www.givesendgo.com/FreedomConvoy2022
Resistance Chicks
P.O. Box 107
Milford, OH 45150
E-mail: [email protected]
Web Page www.resistancechicks.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks
Twitter: @Masfaith3
Telegram! Follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks
Clouthub: Resistance Chicks Channel 1620
Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET
Use Promo code “RESISTANCECHICKS” at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20% 
Shop the BrighteonStore.com TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!
 Use code CHICKS at reawakeningseries.com for 10% off and to be entered for a chance to WIN 2 VIP tickets to the REAWAKEN AMERICA TOUR and get an exclusive BACKSTAGE PASS to meet Gen. Flynn and the other speakers.
Resistance Chicks urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com
Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "resistance" to save up to 66%!
Keywords
tucker carlsonjustin trudeaumandatesvaccine mandatestranshumanismconvoyottawathe great resetklaus schwabclay clarkrobert malonereawaken americaistandwiththe truckerstruckersrideforfreedomyoung global leaders programreawaken america canton ohiometaverse artur pawlowski
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Bucha Used by West to Derail Istanbul Peace Talks, Russian MFA Spokeswoman Says

Bucha Used by West to Derail Istanbul Peace Talks, Russian MFA Spokeswoman Says

Garrison Vance
NATO 3.0 Concept Discussed as Military Committee Meets in Copenhagen

NATO 3.0 Concept Discussed as Military Committee Meets in Copenhagen

Garrison Vance
Trump Signs Russia Sanctions Bill Into Law, Authorizing Tariffs on Russian Energy Buyers

Trump Signs Russia Sanctions Bill Into Law, Authorizing Tariffs on Russian Energy Buyers

Edison Reed
Moscow Reports Largest Ukrainian Drone Attack; Two Dead During Russian Election

Moscow Reports Largest Ukrainian Drone Attack; Two Dead During Russian Election

Belle Carter
Trump Says MS NOW, CNN and Politico Are Barred From White House Over Coverage

Trump Says MS NOW, CNN and Politico Are Barred From White House Over Coverage

Garrison Vance
Putin Extends Western Food Import Ban Through 2028

Putin Extends Western Food Import Ban Through 2028

Sterling Ashworth
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy