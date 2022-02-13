GiveSendGo Vows to Distribute Trucker Funds! Plus: Who Went To The Young Global Leaders Program!?

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Then, this week, Dr. Robert Malone sat down with Tucker Carlson and brought to the world's attention to the Young Global Leaders school, which was established and managed by Klaus Schwab of the World Economic Forum. He pointed out that many of today’s prominent political and business leaders have attended this five year program, including: Jacinda Ardern, the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Emmanuel Macron, the President of France, Jean-Claude Juncker, former Prime Minister of Luxembourg and President of the European Commission, California Governor Gavin Newsom, US Secretary of Transportation Peter Buttigieg, Microsoft’s Bill Gates, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Virgin’s Richard Branson, Chelsea Clinton and Mark Zukerburg. And that is exactly how they have been able to get nearly the entire world to go along with the insanity of the past two years.
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