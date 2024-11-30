BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CART 🛒 ARREST❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
5 months ago

Police Officer's Unbelievable Response to Cart Collision!😨😨


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UpxnSKMM_F0


Many like to cause unnecessary trouble to others. At such times, ignorance is bliss; but sometimes it is imperative to teach such people a lesson. A policeman did the same. He was being harassed by a woman, who rammed a shopping cart into the policeman’s car. The policeman was quick to react and exacted his revenge on her by teaching her a lesson of a lifetime. A Twitter account recently shared a video of an altercation between a policeman and a woman.


In the clip, one can see a policeman seated in his car and talking to his colleague, who is recording the moment. The snippet begins with the woman pushing a shopping cart with force into the car on purpose, which left the police inside the car quite shocked. As the woman went and sat inside her car, the policeman stepped out and reprimanded her. Then he made sure to teach her a lesson on troubling people, especially police officers. What he did will leave you completely surprised. He used a handcuff to attach the shopping cart to the woman’s car door. Then he walked back to his own vehicle.


https://www.news18.com/viral/woman-rams-police-car-with-shopping-cart-heres-what-happened-next-8565801.html

ygwydmulti pronged offensiveshopping cart assaulthandcuffed car
