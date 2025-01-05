The REAL Bully Is Uncle Sam...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Uncle Sam is the personified symbolic representation of the American government, usually depicted as a poster saying "I Want You." In a world of trouble, do we want Uncle Sam? Maybe this is what he wants, but it isn't what you want or actually need. We learn about Bullying in school, but are there bullies that go by other names? Learn the strategies that bullies, by any name, will use to lure good people into doing or condoning unfathomable evil.
