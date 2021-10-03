Sidney Powell says to stop all political contributions

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She also discussed that Hillary was so angry when she lost in 2016 because she thought the election was rigged for her. [They never thought she would lose]. They have been stealing elections for years right in front of our eyes.
“One of the things these people do is tell you exactly what’s going to happen. They do it in plain view. That was one thing that stunned me when I saw the patents. They’ve all been doing this in plain view. That’s how arrogant they are. That’s how powerful they are and that’s how dangerous they’re willing to be.”