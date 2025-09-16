POSITIVE MESSAGES ON CREATING A BETTER WORLD!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hello Friends! On today’s OTW Radio show, I am interviewed by Dana Knoetgen of Light Talk on You Tube (@LightTalkwithDana) on the Ascension and how we can make this world a beautiful place. Special guests: John F. Kennedy and First Lady Jackie Kennedy, along with Dr. Masaru Emoto. I hope you can all listen to this inspiring and uplifting messages! With lots of love and light, For a planet that’s happy and bright! Ted, OTW Radio tedmahr.com outofthisworldreadings.com