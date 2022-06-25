ORPHANED by WAR - as their Mother Died of meningitis, Father Disappeared on the Front, and now Lilya is Gone. This Brave Girl Tells Her HEART-WRENCHING Story. - 062522

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“ARM TORN OFF”: Her 14-YEAR-OLD sister Lilya KILLED in UKRAINIAN ARTILLERY ATTACK. HORRIFIC incident RUPTURED ORGANS, Lilya’s friend held her hand as she died.
ORPHANED by war, as their mother died of meningitis, father disappeared on the front, and now Lilya is gone. This brave girl tells her HEART-WRENCHING story.