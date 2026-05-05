The Mechanics of Wealth Transfer and Market Manipulation, an interview with Gregory Mannarino

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Ever wonder why markets soar while everyday people struggle? It’s not random. Currency devaluation, suppressed rates, and debt expansion quietly shift wealth upward. The system rewards those closest to newly created money while everyone else pays the price. Most people feel it, but can’t explain it. That’s by design.
#WealthTransfer #MarketTruth #EconomicReality #Finance #HiddenSystem #DebtCycle
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