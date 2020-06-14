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President Trump will start testing Nukes and it freaked out China! US invites China to a treaty!
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24 views • June 14, 2020
On this episode of The Man Made Survival Show we talk about trump declaring that he will start Testing Nukes again and it freaked out China. NATO chief urges allies to work together to defend against Chinese threat!
Always Ready!
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Always Ready!
------------------------------------------------------
Get you FREE book Preppers Secrete Cache, Just help us cover Shipping and Handling
http://bit.ly/GetYourFreePreppingBook
------------------------------------------------------
Social Media:
https://Facebook.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Instagram.com/ManmadeSurvival
https://Twitter.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Brighteon.com/channel/manmadesurvival
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Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/manmadesurvival
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