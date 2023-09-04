Indentifying The Enemy, 9-4-23

Exodus 22:18 Thou shall not permit a witch to live.

Leviticus 20:27 A man also or woman that hath a familiar spirit, or that is a wizard, shall surely be put to death; they shall stone them with stones: their blood shall be upon them.

2 Cor. 2:11



Hosea 4:6

Hosea 2:6; Psalm 118:12

Romans 8:38-39; Eph. 6:12

Eph. 3:18

Col. 2:15

Judges 16:21; Ez. 23:25; Judges 1:6-7; Ps. 10:15

Matt. 18:18; Luke 10:19; Isa. 54:17

Luke 8:17

John 14:13-14, 26

Ps. 121:6; Judges 5:18-19

ob 22:28

Ps. 58:6

Ps. 91:1

Luke 4:28-30

Ex. 22:18

1 Peter 1:13-15

Hebrews 5:8-9

Hebrews 4:12-13

Matt. 24:37-39

Genesis 6:1-4

Genesis 3:15

Matt. 24:24

1 Cor. 14

Deut. 18:10-12

Isa. 3:17-24









Ministry Website:

https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com





Mailing address: PO Box 5133, Cleveland Tn.37320





For Prayer email: [email protected]





Donate Links:

https://www.paypal.me/mylovelyjesusminis

Cash App

$MyLovelyJesus

https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com/donate





Free eBooks Download:

https://books.bookfunnel.com/propheticdreamsvisionswords





Social Platforms:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/519796479883024





Telegram: https://t.me/+GvNUjmyj38EzODlh





Odysee: https://odysee.com/@mylovelyjesusministry:e





Main YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvyoqv1udRnl_coRuAgUhQ





2nd backup YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCstNYV51inYVJq3VQuXmw-Q





The Jump: https://plm4.app.link/QianoJwGkxb





Bitchute Channel:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/r5bJP1dX8VXc/





Brighteon Channel:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vickigoforthparnell



