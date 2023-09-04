Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Indentifying The Enemy, 9-4-23
channel image
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
145 Subscribers
33 views
Published 16 hours ago

Exodus 22:18 Thou shall not permit a witch to live.

Leviticus 20:27 A man also or woman that hath a familiar spirit, or that is a wizard, shall surely be put to death; they shall stone them with stones: their blood shall be upon them.

2 Cor. 2:11

Hosea 4:6

Hosea 2:6; Psalm 118:12

Romans 8:38-39; Eph. 6:12

Eph. 3:18

Col. 2:15

Judges 16:21; Ez. 23:25; Judges 1:6-7; Ps. 10:15

Matt. 18:18; Luke 10:19; Isa. 54:17

Luke 8:17

John 14:13-14, 26

Ps. 121:6; Judges 5:18-19

ob 22:28

Ps. 58:6

Ps. 91:1

Luke 4:28-30

Ex. 22:18

1 Peter 1:13-15

Hebrews 5:8-9

Hebrews 4:12-13

Matt. 24:37-39

Genesis 6:1-4

Genesis 3:15

Matt. 24:24

1 Cor. 14

Deut. 18:10-12

Isa. 3:17-24



Ministry Website:

https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com


Mailing address: PO Box 5133, Cleveland Tn.37320


For Prayer email: [email protected]


Donate Links:

https://www.paypal.me/mylovelyjesusminis

Cash App

$MyLovelyJesus

https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com/donate


Free eBooks Download:

https://books.bookfunnel.com/propheticdreamsvisionswords


Social Platforms:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/519796479883024


Telegram: https://t.me/+GvNUjmyj38EzODlh


Odysee: https://odysee.com/@mylovelyjesusministry:e


Main YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvyoqv1udRnl_coRuAgUhQ


2nd backup YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCstNYV51inYVJq3VQuXmw-Q


The Jump: https://plm4.app.link/QianoJwGkxb


Bitchute Channel:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/r5bJP1dX8VXc/


Brighteon Channel:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vickigoforthparnell


Keywords
jesusrapturetribulationwarfareendtimes

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket