Israel Bombs Orthodox Church in Gaza, Many Palestinian Christians Killed, General Flynn's Statement on Q
The Appearance
Published 13 hours ago

END TIME NEWS REPORT 10.20


ST. PORPHYRIOS CHURCH BOMBED 1

https://orderofsaintgeorge.org/confirmed-bombing-of-st-porphyrios/


ST. PORPHYRIOS CHURCH BOMBED 2

https://greekreporter.com/2023/10/20/greek-orthodox-church-st-porphyrios-gaza-bombed/


GEN. FLYNN RELEASES STATEMENT

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/10/gen-flynn-releases-statement-says-he-believes-q/


ARKANSAS GOV ANNOUNCES CHINESE CO MYST GIVE UP LAND IT OWNS

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/sarah-huckabee-sanders-announces-chinese-company-must-give-up-land-it-owns-in-arkansas/ar-AA1iolhn


