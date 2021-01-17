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Midnight Ride: Alien Skulls and Nephilim (Giant) Bones
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413 views • January 17, 2021
Midnight Ride w/ David Carrico and Jon Pounders
The worldwide phenomenon of elongated skulls and the worship of the hosts of heaven is explored in the Light of Holy Scripture.
Live Q&A: https://youtu.be/4K07RJx2cU0
Tonight's sponsors:
Joshua Watts Leather
https://joshuawattsleather.com/
Cascadia Cutlery
https://cascadiacutlery.com/
Puritan Defense
https://puritandefense.com/
Donate to help NYSTV continue to create content:
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#Midnight #Ride #NYSTV
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The worldwide phenomenon of elongated skulls and the worship of the hosts of heaven is explored in the Light of Holy Scripture.
Live Q&A: https://youtu.be/4K07RJx2cU0
Tonight's sponsors:
Joshua Watts Leather
https://joshuawattsleather.com/
Cascadia Cutlery
https://cascadiacutlery.com/
Puritan Defense
https://puritandefense.com/
Donate to help NYSTV continue to create content:
Donate PayPal
https://www.paypal.me/NowYouSeeTV
#Midnight #Ride #NYSTV
Shared from and subscribe to:
Now You See TV
https://www.youtube.com/c/NowYouSeeTV/videos
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