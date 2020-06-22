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You cannot prove that a Multiverse Exists
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15 views • June 22, 2020
Atheists need a Universe that lasts forever. However, Science says that the Universe had a beginning, If it had a beginning, It must have a beginner. To alleviate this problem, they propose a Multiverse, even though they know there is no evidence for a Multiverse. Furthermore, even if a Multiverse exists, it also must of had a beginning. It has never been a better time to be a Person of Faith, than in 2020. Science is awesome, and Jesus is Lord.
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